Arrest made after motorcyclist killed in Marstons Mills crash

MARSTONS MILLS — A 71-year-old truck driver was expected to be arraigned Wednesday morning on charges related to the death of a motorcyclist Tuesday morning in front of the Stop & Shop grocery store on Route 28, according to the Barnstable police.

The crash occurred at 11:53 a.m. at 3900 Falmouth Road, also known as Route 28.

The driver, Richard Collins of Ipswich, faces charges of motor vehicle homicide, while operating under the influence of liquor and negligent operation, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury or death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and two other traffic violations, the police stated.

A motorcyclist was hit driving along Route 28, according to the police

As police officers were trying to help the 18-year-old motorcyclist, the driver of a black Chevrolet pickup truck drove away from the scene without identifying himself, according to the police.

The motorcyclist was from Centerville.

At the scene, witnesses helped police in identifying the person suspected of being the driver. That person was Collins, police indicated, and they were able to learn that Collins was staying in Osterville. He was arrested there on Tuesday.

Collins was not injured, according to the police.

Collins will be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.

Staff writer Mary Ann Bragg contributed to this report.

