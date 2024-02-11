Motorcyclist killed in Robeson County wreck

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday evening collision after his vehicle ran off the road and overturned, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

Joseph Leroy Pomranky, of Lumberton, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was born in 1979, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.

A passenger, also of Lumberton, was airlifted to Grand Strand Hospital with serious injuries.

Officials said the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 1573 at a high rate of speed. Both people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

