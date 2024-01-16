Motorcyclist killed in Saturday crash

Jan. 15—A motorcyclist from Ohio was killed Saturday afternoon after rear-ending another vehicle.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Christopher Earl Sterling, 57 was riding a Harley Davidson FLHX eastbound on 16th Street when a 57-year-old Odessa woman turned left onto 16th Street from Palomino Avenue. Sterling then hit the woman's Toyota Tacoma from behind.

Sterling, who was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which happened shortly after 4 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation.