Motorcyclist killed, second person injured after violent crash in Van Nuys

A violent crash in the San Fernando Valley claimed the life of one of two people on a motorcycle and critically injured the other Wednesday night, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Reports of the deadly collision in the 7000 block of Woodley Avenue, between Hart Street and Sherman Way in Van Nuys, came into the Los Angeles Fire Department around 7:20 pm.

Video footage of the crash’s aftermath captured by Sky5 showed a heavy police presence on the scene as they attempted to piece together exactly how the fatal collision occurred.

The mangled remains of a motorcycle were visible in the middle of the street, with what appeared to be a silver four-door SUV nearby that also sustained heavy damage to the rear and passenger side.

Debris from the crash was also strewn about Woodley Avenue.

L.A. police on the scene of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Van Nuys on Feb. 28, 2024. (KTLA)

Details about the crash are limited and it’s unclear what led up to the fatal incident, but authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department said the SUV driver remained at the scene after the collision.

Authorities told KTLA that one of the two people on the motorcycle was declared dead at the scene while the second person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

All lanes of Woodley Avenue near Hart Street were closed while police investigated.

No other injuries were reported, and no further details were provided.

