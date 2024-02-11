Motorcyclist killed in St. Cloud crash: FHP

Watch FOX 35 Live

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - A 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an Osceola County crash Saturday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP officials said the crash happened around 7:35 p.m. in the Saint Cloud area of Holopaw and Concord Road. The crash involved a 1983 Kawasaki motorcycle and a 2007 Mitsubishi, according to FHP. Investigators believe the driver of the Mitsubishi turned into the eastbound lane of Concord in the direct path of the motorcyclist.

The crash led to traffic delays on the north and southbound lanes of Holopaw Road.

The driver of the Mitsubishi remained on scene, according to FHP officials.

Victim information has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.