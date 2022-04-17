Fort Bliss motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash on Patriot Freeway in Northeast El Paso

A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic collision late Saturday on the Patriot Freeway in Northeast El Paso, police said.

The vehicle-and-motorcycle collision occurred shortly before 12 a.m. on the northbound lanes of U.S. 54 near Diana Drive, police said.

A police investigation found that a 32-year-old man from Fort Bliss was riding a 2013 Suzuki GSX-R750 sport motorcycle at a high speed northbound on the freeway, a news release stated.

The motorcyclist attempted to pass in between two vehicles that were in two lanes in front of him, police said. The motorcyclist lost control and hit the back of a 2008 Honda Civic driven by Evan Israel Neria, 18, of Chaparral, New Mexico.

The man fell from his motorcycle, landed on landscaping rocks and died at the scene, police said. He was not wearing a helmet.

El Paso police block U.S. 54 North after a fatal motorcycle collision early Sunday in Northeast El Paso.

A Texas Department of Transportation highway camera showed what appeared to a be a body covered by a white sheet on landscaping rocks by a freeway exit ramp.

On another camera, police cars could be seen blocking the northbound lanes of the highway near Hondo Pass Drive

The motorcyclist's name has not been released by police pending notification of his family.

The crash is under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit.

