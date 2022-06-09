Motorcyclist killed, Vineland police investigating after Landis Avenue collision

VINELAND – A motorcyclist died Wednesday after a collision with a pickup truck along West Landis Avenue.

Police identified the motorcyclist as Robert Chiarello, 58, of Elmer.

At about 8:40 p.m. Chiarello was headed west on Landis Avenue, approaching the Route 55 overpass, when a 2008 Ford F250 reportedly pulled out of a driveway in front of his Harley Davidson, investigators said.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation.

Any witnessed to the incident may contact Officer Paul Cifuentes of the Traffic Safety Unit 856-691-4111.

Deborah M. Marko covers breaking news, public safety, and education for The Daily Journal, Courier-Post and Burlington County Times.

This article originally appeared on Vineland Daily Journal: Vineland NJ: Motorcyclist dies in Landis Avenue accident