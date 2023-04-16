Motorcyclist killed in wreck near Yelm has been identified

A 55-year-old Yelm man who was killed the morning of April 12 while riding his motorcycle on a Thurston County road has been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office.

Elbi “John” J. Santiago of Yelm died at the scene of the crash in the 12900 block of Bald Hill Road Southeast.

Santiago died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries, Coroner Gary Warnock said Sunday.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office also announced late Friday that they have arrested a 44-year-old Yelm man in connection with the incident on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

About 2:15 a.m. April 12, deputies say the Yelm suspect, driving a Volkswagen Golf, crossed the center line while entering a curve, entered the northbound lane and struck Santiago and his motorcycle.

The man then allegedly got into another vehicle and fled south. Deputies are trying to identify the person driving the second vehicle.

Motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle crash near Yelm Wednesday, Sheriff’s Office says