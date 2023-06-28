Motorcyclist with ‘kind soul’ dies in crash with school bus, cops say. Driver charged

A school bus driver has been charged after a fatal crash with a 24-year-old motorcyclist, according to Connecticut police.

Lisa Krulicki, 63, turned herself in to police June 26 in connection to an active arrest warrant related to the crash, which happened Sept. 21, according to the Torrington Police Department.

Krulicki was driving a school bus at about 6:15 a.m. Sept. 21 when she turned left in front of a motorcycle, according to a statement from the police department.

Zachary Zecchin, who was operating the motorcycle, was injured and later died, police said.

Krulicki faces charges of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to yield while making a left turn, according to police. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

An obituary for Zecchin says he loved free-style BMX. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles, bowling and off-roading in his Toyota.

He had a “deep love for animals” and was an “incredible, kind soul,” the obituary says.

“He was just a good guy and his family is obviously devastated by this tremendous loss,” the obituary says.

Family said Zecchin was “everyone’s friend,” according to his obituary.

Krulicki is scheduled to appear in court July 3.

Torrington is about 25 miles west of Hartford.

