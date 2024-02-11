Motorcyclist from Modesto killed in collision with big rig

A Modesto resident was killed Friday morning in the Waterford area when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trailer rig, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Highway 132 east of Blossom Road,.

Patterson resident Wayne Blair, 53, was westbound in a 2024 Peterbilt big rig, moving at low speed while attempting to turn left onto residential property, a CHP news release says.

The 23-year-old rider of a 2023 Kawasaki also was westbound, approaching the truck from behind. The rider moved into the eastbound lane and struck the left side of the trailer, causing him to be thrown from his motorcycle, the news release says.

Drugs or alcohol are not believed to have been factors in the crash, it says.

Blair was not injured. The name of the motorcyclist was withheld pending notification of family.