Motorcyclist nearly hit a boy after zooming past a stopped NC school bus, video shows

Authorities searched Saturday for a motorcyclist who nearly hit a boy after zooming past a stopped school bus, video released by the North Carolina Highway Patrol shows.

The motorcyclist passed the bus and came within a foot of hitting the boy on Carlyle Road at Farmdale Drive at 2:37 p.m. Thursday, according to the video.

That’s near Lake Norman in the Mooresville-Troutman area.

The bus had its warning lights activated and stop arm extended as the child crossed the road, Master Trooper Christopher Casey of the North Carolina Highway Patrol said in a news release on Friday.

“He did see me, but he just didn’t even care,” Maverick Richards told Charlotte Observer news partner WSOC.

Maverick’s mom, Carrie Richards, told the station she first learned about the near-miss as Maverick headed to bed Thursday night.

“I didn’t know what to think, because he told me that a motorcycle almost hit him in the face,” she said.

The motorcyclist never stopped after the near-miss, according to the video that Casey sent to The Charlotte Observer and other news outlets.

School bus video shows this motorcyclist nearly hitting a boy while the bus was stopped on Carlyle Road in Iredell County and had its red flashing lights on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2003.

The rider, who continued north, appeared to be on a Kawasaki Ninja 400, Casey said.

He wore a black and red helmet, a black Alpine Stars jacket with red and white on the right arm, and a red Adidas backpack, the trooper said.

The motorcyclist also was near U.S. 21 at Julian Place at 2:40 p.m. and northbound on N.C. 115 at Pine Lake Preparatory School in Mooresville at 4:20 p.m., Casey said.

A person of interest has been identified, according to the trooper.

Casey urged anyone who recognizes the person of interest to call the Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500 or *47.