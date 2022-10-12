A motorcyclist and his passenger from Victorville were arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit in Apple Valley.

A motorcyclist and his passenger were arrested after leading sheriff’s deputies on a vehicle and foot pursuit in Apple Valley.

The Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station reported that at approximately 8:07 a.m on Friday, Deputy Watson initiated a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a motorcycle near Kiowa and Bear Valley roads.

The motorcycle was occupied by the driver, later identified as Brady Alan Flanagan, 26, and passenger Robert David Diaz, 29. Both suspects are from Victorville.

Flanagan failed to yield to the deputy and a pursuit began. During the 3-mile pursuit, the motorcycle reached speeds of over 65 mph as the driver drove into opposing lanes, and failed to stop at a red light and a stop sign.

The motorcycle experienced mechanical issues near Deep Creek and Bear Valley roads, where Flanagan fled into a nearby field. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Diaz was detained and later arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and a controlled substance.

Flanagan was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on suspicion of felony evading and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked on suspicion of violating his Post Release Community Supervision. His bail was set at $100,000.

Diaz was booked at the HDDC on suspicion of possessing of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was cited and released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy Watson at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 7609-56-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Motorcyclist, passenger arrested after pursuit in Apple Valley