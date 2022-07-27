Motorcyclist reports assault during Jayland Walker protests Tuesday in Akron

Police lights

A motorcyclist stopped Tuesday night on High Street in Akron by Jayland Walker protesters reported he was assaulted by at least two men and needed hospital treatment.

A caravan of protesters caused other trouble in the city afterward, police said. No arrests were reported.

Regular protests have been occuring in Akron since the June 27 fatal police shooting of Walker. More than 50 people have been arrested on assorted charge in recent weeks.

Caravaning protesters "and several agitators in the group" stopped uninvolved motorists, including the 35-year-old motorcycle rider, about 8:30 p.m. on High Street just north of the Stubbs Justice Center and prevented them from driving through, Akron police reported.

At some point, two or more men came up from behind the motorcyclist, who was in front of a High Street parking deck, and assaulted him, causing significant facial injuries, police said in a news release. The motorcyclist was knocked to the ground and the motorcycle damaged, police said.

Videos posted Tuesday night on social media purport to show some some of what happened, but could not be independently verified.

One video appears to show the aftermath of the incident, with people saying the motorcyclist had endangered protesters, including children. The rider is showing being yelled at as he attempted to get back on his motorcycle.

Another video shows at least one protester using a megaphone near the Stubbs Center ordering stopped motorists to turn around and go the wrong way on High Street. One car appears to be parked blocking traffic.

The motorcyclist told police he was riding south on South High Street when he had to stop, with protesters demanding he go the other direction. He said he was threatened by people in the crowd before he was assaulted.

The motorcyclist took himself to Summa Akron City Hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, police said. He remained at the hospital on Wednesday, police said.

Caravan moves elsewhere in city

After the High Street incident, the caravan traveled throughout the city causing disturbances, creating safety concerns and obstructing the flow of traffic in various neighborhoods, police said.

Based on social media posts, stops included in front of Mayor Dan Horrigan's home and at least least one Akron City Council member's home.

The caravan began about 6:40 p.m. with more than 15 cars stopped in front of the Stubbs Justice Center, with occupants leaving their vehicles and blocking High Street for nearly 45 minutes, police said. Several people in the group walked up to the windows in front of the building and held up signs, police said.

The caravan traveled toward North Akron, including going down North Howard Street, leaving the area without incident and then returned to High Street, where they blocked the street and the motorcyclist reported being assaulted, police said.

Akron detectives are working to identify suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; call the Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS; or text TIPSCO with tips to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

