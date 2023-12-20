Motorcyclist seriously hurt after colliding with car in Roy

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A motorcyclist was seriously hurt Tuesday after colliding with a car in northern Utah.

The Roy Police Department said the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at 1900 West and 5500 South in Roy, which is located about 30 miles north of Salt Lake City.

The motorcyclist, identified as a 34-year-old man, was going north on 1900 West when he slammed into a left-turning vehicle that did not see him.

Witnesses told investigators that the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed, police said.

The crash launched the motorcyclist into the air. While he was wearing a helmet, he suffered serious injuries, and emergency crews brought him to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash disrupted traffic in the area as a reconstruction team was called to investigate.

