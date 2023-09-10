Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Portsmouth crash: Police seek tips, video from public

PORTSMOUTH — Police investigating an accident that left a motorcyclist seriously injured Saturday are seeking information from the public.

A Honda Accord and a Honda CBR500 motorcycle collided on Middle Street about 1:36 p.m., according to police. Police said the Accord entered Middle Street from Richards Avenue, and the motorcycle was traveling east on Middle Street at the time of the crash.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 accident on Middle Street.

The motorcyclist, whose identity was not immediately released, was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital.

The driver of the Accord was a 33-year-old Portsmouth woman, police said.

No charges were immediately announced.

More: Statey Bar & Grill comes down to make way for Portsmouth's first micro housing units

Portsmouth police ask anyone who witnessed the accident to contact Officer Michael Nicoli at 603-610-7512 or nicolim@portsmouthnhpd.gov. Police said they are looking for video footage of the area.

Tips an be reported anonymously through Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199, at seacoastcrimestoppers.com and via the P3 mobile app. Rewards of up to $1,000 may be paid for information leading to an arrest or indictment.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Motorcyclist seriously hurt in Portsmouth NH Middle Street crash