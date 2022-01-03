Motorcyclist shot dead on NC road after ‘disturbance’ with truck driver, cops say

A motorcyclist was shot and killed by another driver while riding along a busy road in Eastern North Carolina on Monday, Jan. 3, police said.

The shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Skibo Road near the intersection at Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville, North Carolina, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release. Skibo Road, which serves as a bypass for U.S. 401, is a six-lane commercial highway that runs west of the city center.

The intersection near where the motorcylist was reportedly shot is surrounded by businesses, including Exxon and Circle K gas stations as well as an Enterprise Rent-A-Car, maps show.

Police stopped short of calling it a road rage incident.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed a driver of a truck was engaged in a disturbance with a driver of a motorcycle resulting in the motorcyclist being shot by the suspect,” the police department said. “The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.”

The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Nevitt at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at p3tips.com.

The incident echoes at least two other deadly roadway shootings in North Carolina over the last year.

A 47-year-old Pennsylvania mother of six was killed in a road rage shooting about 35 miles south of Fayetteville along Interstate 95 in Lumberton, North Carolina. The driver fled, spurring a week-long hunt before he was arrested on April 1, McClatchy News reported.

About a month later, two motorcyclists were killed and a third was injured after a truck driver shot them on U.S. 29 in Rockingham County, the sheriff’s office said. The truck driver was later arrested in Kentucky.

