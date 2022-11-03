Motorcyclist shot dead at a North Texas intersection. Police are looking for video.

A driver shot and killed a motorcyclist who was stopped at an intersection in Cedar Hill on Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Authorities say they don’t know who the driver is or what may have prompted the killing. The name of the biker had not been released as of Thursday morning.

Cedar Hill police and firefighters responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.

Witnesses reported that an unknown person was seen exiting a vehicle, approaching the motorcyclist at the intersection, and opening fire. The person then drove off.

The wounded motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. It is the second homicide in Cedar Hill in 2022. The city is south of Interstate 20, just east of Mansfield.

Authorities are asking anyone information on the shooting or with security cameras along Bear Creek between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Road to contact Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.