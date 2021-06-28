Motorcyclist shot during road rage incident on Fort Worth freeway dies

A motorcyclist who was shot during a road rage incident in Fort Worth died from his injuries, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

JaDerek Gray, 19, died after someone shot him multiple times on Friday on I-35W in north Fort Worth, police said.

Gray, whose home address was in Bedford, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday.

A person driving a sport utility vehicle shot Gray near Heritage Trace Parkway about 3 p.m. Friday, according to police. Police have not described the events that led up to the shooting.

Police said the shooting was under investigation and the shooter is cooperating. No arrests or charges had been announced as of Monday afternoon.

Police said Gray was taken to the hospital via helicopter on Friday, and he died the same day about 6:15 p.m., according to medical examiner records.