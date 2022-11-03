Motorcyclist shot, killed while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection, police say

A gunman shot and killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon as he was stopped at a Cedar Hill intersection, Cedar Hill police said.

The name of the victim had not been released as of Thursday.

Cedar Hill police had not arrested anyone in the second homicide in the city in 2022.

Cedar Hill police and firefighters responded to the shooting just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Creek Road and S. Duncanville Road.

Witnesses reported that an unknown suspect was seen exiting a vehicle, approached the victim on his motorcycle while he was stopped at the intersection, and opened fire. The suspect fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

When they arrived, Cedar Hill police and firefighters located the wounded motorcyclist who was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities are asking anyone information on the shooting or with security cameras along Bear Creek between Joe Wilson and Duncanville Road to contact Cedar Hill police at 972-291-5181.