Motorcyclist starts hours-long standoff after being shot when he threatened Ga. deputies

A suspect is recovering in the hospital after being shot by deputies and starting an hours-long standoff.

Gordon County deputies say they tried pulling over a motorcyclist at 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Hwy. 41 near Calhoun.

After crashing his motorcycle while trying to get away, the motorcyclist threatened to shoot the deputies and reached into his clothes like he was drawing a weapon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies fired at the suspect, who has not been identified, and wounded him.

He still refused to surrender and started a standoff that lasted until 5 a.m. He ultimately gave up and was taken into custody.

He is currently being treated at a local hospital before being taken to jail and formally charged.

Deputies found drug paraphernalia and a large amount of cash with him when he was taken to the hospital.

TRENDING STORIES:

He was also wanted in Carroll County of failure to appear in superior court and probation violation.

Records with the Georgia Department of Corrections list prior convictions for aggravated assault on law enforcement officers, fleeing and eluding law enforcement officers and more in Douglas County. He is still on probation for those offenses.

No deputies were injured during this incident.

The GBI has been requested to conduct an investigation into the situation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: