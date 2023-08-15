Motorcyclist struck husband and wife in front of Cape Cod restaurant, ran off into woods, police say

Police are searching for a motorcyclist who struck a husband and wife in front of a restaurant on Cape Cod before running off into the woods, law enforcement officials announced Tuesday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash in the area of Estia Restaurant on Main Street in Falmouth just after 8:45 p.m. Monday found two people injured in the roadway, according to the Falmouth Police Department.

The couple, residents of Falmouth who are in their 60s, were taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate word on their conditions.

The male operator was able to push their motorcycle out of the roadway and appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive when he suddenly fled the scene on foot into a wooded area near Siders Pond behind Falmouth Town Hall, officials said.

A search conducted by K9 officers ultimately proved unsuccessful.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the two victims were in a marked crosswalk when they were hit.

The Cape Cod Law Enforcement Crash Recon Unit and Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are assisting Falmouth police with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

