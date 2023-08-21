Motorcyclist who struck husband and wife in front of Cape Cod restaurant charged, jailed, police say

A Falmouth motorcyclist who is accused of striking a husband and wife in front of a Cape Cod restaurant and leaving the scene one week ago is being held in a county jail after turning himself in to authorities, police said Monday.

David Eldredge Jr., 33, was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of personal injury, driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license, reckless driving, speeding, crosswalk violation, as well as several other violations, police said.

An arrest warrant was sought for Eldredge’s arrest and he turned himself into Falmouth District Court on Friday, where he was arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $5,000 and he is currently being held at the Barnstable County House of Correction, police said.

Pedestrians David and Sandra Fitch of Falmouth were injured in the crash, which happened in the area of Estia Restaurant on Main Street in Falmouth just after 8:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, police said. Their conditions were not known on Monday.

Emergency crews found the couple injured in the roadway as patrons were dining outdoors nearby.

After the crash, officials said the motorcyclist, later identified as Eldredge, was able to push his motorcycle out of the roadway and appeared to be waiting for emergency personnel to arrive when he suddenly ran away from the scene and into a wooded area near Siders Pond behind Falmouth Town Hall.

An initial search conducted by K9 officers was unsuccessful, and an arrest warrant was later issued for Eldredge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

