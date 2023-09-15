LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Keylin Holly was likely in a road rage incident when he fired shots from his motorcycle Thursday night, Lafayette police said.

Police received a report about 6 p.m. Thursday of gunshots in the area of 18th and Everett streets, police said. A few minutes later, a second report came in about shots fired in the area of 28th and Kossuth streets.

Bullets struck a house in the 700 block of 28th Street, police said. No one was injured.

A witness described the shooter as being on a motorcycle and indicated he might have been in a road rage incident, police said.

Shots fired

Officers recognized Holly from the witness' description.

About 8 a.m. Friday, officers located Holly, 34, of Lafayette, in the 2500 block of Grenadier Lane and arrested him, police said.

He remained at the Tippecanoe County Jail Friday afternoon on suspicion of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery, according to police and jail records.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Motorcyclist suspected of firing gun during road rage incident