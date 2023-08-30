Motorcyclist taken to hospital after crash and other reports

Aug. 30—A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon as a precautionary measure after he lost control of his bike and tipped over at the intersection of Freeborn County Road 45 and 298th St. in Clarks Grove.

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office stated Kevin Whitmore, 40, of Eyota, was traveling northbound on County Road 45 at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday and was going to make a right-hand turn on 298th Street when he came onto some loose gravel and lost control of the motorcycle and tipped it over on its right side.

Whitmore was wearing a helmet.

Grass fire reported

A grass fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 90 near milepost 163.

3 arrested on warrants

Nicholas John Deppe, 25, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 3:22 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Kenneth James Savoy, 35, on local and EOD warrants at 5:17 p.m. Tuesday at 2024 Tower Road.

Police arrested Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 26, on a Freeborn County warrant at 8:08 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property and possession of marijuana under 21 at 12:32 p.m. Tuesday at 2200 Riverland Drive.

School bus stop arm violation reported

Police received a report of a school bus stop arm violation at 4:20 p.m. Tuesday near Fifth Street East and James Avenue.

Theft reported

Brass water main fittings were reported stolen from a construction project at 4:27 p.m. Tuesday near Frank Hall Drive and East Fifth Street. The theft reportedly occurred sometime over the weekend.