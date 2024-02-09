Motorcyclist and teen passenger die in crash during police chase in Parker County

A 20-year-old motorcyclist and his 19-year-old passenger were killed Thursday night in Weatherford when they crashed during a police chase, officials said.

Investigators believe police were pursuing the motorcycle on the Interstate 20 service road near the Tin Top Road intersection, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said in a news release Friday. The release didn’t specify which police department was involved.

The motorcycle ran a stop sign and “struck an innocent third party,” according to the release. The motorcycle’s driver and passenger were thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

The Department of Public Safety has identified the driver as Ian Ellis of Weatherford and the passenger as Mya Jimenez of Fort Worth.

No one else was injured, according to the release. The Texas DPS Major Crash Investigation Team is investigating the accident.

Today's top stories:

→ Driver fatally shot by Arlington officer in traffic stop

→ Mom wants answers after video shows 7-year-old attacked on school bus

→ Allen woman tried to put 3-year-old girl in oven: warrant

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.