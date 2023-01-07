Motorcyclist’s TikTok leads officers to his door after he escapes chase, GA cops say

A TikTok video led to a motorcyclist’s arrest after a police chase, officers in Georgia said.

Georgia State Patrol troopers lost sight of a motorcyclist in the middle of a chase through Henry and Clayton counties, the Clayton County Police Department said in a Jan. 6 news release.

Clayton County’s Lt. Thomas Reimers scanned social media for any clues on the motorcyclist and found a video on TikTok that “appeared to be recorded by the suspect during the pursuit,” the release said.

The bike the person was riding in the TikTok was a relatively rare 2022 Triumph Street Triple RS with modifications, according to the release — and only one person in the area owned one, according to registration records.

Using the information from Reimers, Georgia troopers visited the home of the person who owned the bike in Riverdale and conducted a “knock and talk,” the release said.

“Lieutenant Reimers and the Georgia State Patrol Trooper talked to the suspect, viewed the motorcycle, and ultimately the suspect admitted that he was the driver who fled from the Georgia State Patrol Trooper in the original incident,” according to the release.

Officers issued 12 arrest warrants for the suspect, according to police.

Riverdale is about 15 miles south of Atlanta.

