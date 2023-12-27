Motorcyclist trapped under vehicle
Motorcyclist trapped under vehicle
Porsche and Audi are recalling charging cables sold for the Taycan and E-Tron
Beloved by 54,000 Amazon shoppers, it's a sweet $8 off right now.
A 1992 Chevrolet Lumina Euro 3.4 with DOHC V6 engine and candy-cane-colored emblems, found in a self-service wrecking yard in Phoenix, Arizona.
General Motors has temporarily halted sales of the brand new Chevy Blazer EV after some of the first vehicles shipped encountered a number of software problems. GM said its engineering teams are "working around the clock" toward a solution and that when it has one ready, Blazer EV owners will have to bring their vehicles to a dealership for a software update. GM also claimed a "limited number" of vehicles are affected but didn't offer a figure, and that the problems are "not safety related nor related to Ultium or Google Built-In."
GM has paused deliveries of the new Chevy Blazer EV after drivers found the infotainment system keeps crashing and displaying all kinds of error messages. The company said it is aware of "software quality issues" and is working on a fix.
Worldwide demand for lithium is expected to double between 2025 and 2030 as more consumers buy electric vehicles.
We talk through our year with the 2022 Kia EV6 GT-Line AWD.
Hyundai is growing its EV lineup yet again with the addition of a smaller, more affordable model that could start in the mid-$20,000 range when it arrives.
Edmunds.com purchased a Chevy Blazer EV and after only two months, the issue list is incredibly long.
Toyota Motor Co. said Wednesday it is recalling 1 million vehicles over a defect that could cause airbags not to deploy, increasing the risk of injury.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Volkswagen says it will use Tesla's charging standard in its North American EVs starting in 2025. The commitment also applies to its Audi, Porsche and Scout Motors brands.
Blue Origin’s New Shepard is officially back in action, with the company today successfully launching the suborbital rocket for the first time in more than 15 months. The rocket lifted off from Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas at around 10:42 a.m. local time. The mission, dubbed NS-24 to mark the 24th launch of the vehicle, carried 33 payloads for a swathe of customers, including NASA, Honeybee Robotics and non-profit research and engineering firm Draper.
Chrysler Pacifica gets a 'significant' makeover in 2025. It's the lone product until then. The refresh won't come until after Chrysler's BEV crossover launches.
Meltwater, which first made its name around media monitoring and then got active in business intelligence using AI and big data analytics techniques, is picking up a new investor. Verdane, a Norwegian private equity firm that earlier this year closed a $1 billion+ fund to make investments in scaling tech companies, is taking an 11% stake in Meltwater, at a company valuation of €542 million ($592 million), valuing the stake at around $65 million. The investment is coming by way of Verdane taking a substantial stake in Fountain Venture, the investment vehicle controlled by the founder and current chairman of Meltwater, Jørn Lyseggen.
Learn about credit card rental car insurance, including differences between primary and secondary coverage and how to activate your credit card rental benefits.
Learn more about leasing a car and insurance, including how much insurance costs, coverage requirements for leased cars, and if a car lease includes insurance.
Two-year-old space startup In Orbit Aerospace wants to be the third-party logistics provider for Earth to space commerce -- and to get there, the company just closed a new agreement to validate key technical capabilities on the International Space Station. Uncrewed reentry vehicles would autonomously dock and rendezvous with the platforms, and a robotic system would transfer the manufactured material to that vehicle, which would then bring the products back to Earth. “Automation and robotics is the backbone of industrial manufacturing on Earth,” CEO Ryan Elliott said in a statement.
The IIHS tested eight luxury SUVs and found only a few that adequately protected passengers in the back seat.
Tesla will lose the $7,500 consumer tax credit available on some Model 3s starting in January; the company has not said why