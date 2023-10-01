Motorcyclist traveling at high speed on I-270 dies after hitting car, Columbus police say

A motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed with another motorcyclist on Interstate 270 southbound died Saturday night after crashing into the rear of a car south of East Broad Street on the Far East Side, Columbus police said.

The accident occurred about 10:41 p.m., when the operator of a BMW motorcycle hit the rear of a Chevrolet Cruze traveling in the center lane with such force that the motorcylist was ejected and all of the car's airbags were deployed, police said.

The motorcyclist landed on the right shoulder of the roadway, where they were pronounced dead at the scene at 10:55 p.m. The name of the motorcyclist had not been released Sunday morning pending notification of family.

According to witnesses and an Ohio Department of Transportation traffic in that area, police said the motorcyclist was traveling with another motorcyclist at a high rate of speed and failed to maintain a safe buffer distance behind the Chevrolet before striking the car.

There were no reported injuries to the occupants of the Chevrolet, police said.

The crash, which closed all and then a portion of the interstate for hours into early Sunday morning, remains under investigation, police said.

Peter Gill covers immigration, new American communities and religion for The Dispatch in partnership with Report for America. You can support work like his with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America at: bit.ly/3fNsGaZ.

pgill@dispatch.com

@pitaarji

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into car at high speed on I-270