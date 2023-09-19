Motorcyclist wanted in deadly police chase

Sep. 19—Hickory police have identified a 24-year-old man believed to be the motorcyclist involved in a police chase that ended with the death of a mother and her 12-year-old son.

Chanceler Timothy Johnson, 24, has been identified by Hickory police of driving the motorcycle and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Johnson is wanted on two counts of felony elude arrest in motor vehicle causing death, according to Hickory police.

Police investigators believe Johnson is traveling in a silver Hyundia Sonata with the license plate number KER-1082 and may be in the company of Cheyene Faith Raines, 21.

On Sept. 8 at about 11 p.m., the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident scene in Catawba County on U.S. 70 at 13th Street, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey, with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

Hickory police attempted to stop a motorcycle on U.S. 70 for careless and reckless driving and failing to display a license plate, said Kristen Hart, Hickory Police Department media and community services coordinator.

Officers were not able to stop the driver of the motorcycle and ended up chasing the vehicle.

During the pursuit, a 2020 Hickory Police Department Ford Explorer traveling west on U.S. 70 entered the intersection and struck a 2011 Honda Odyssey traveling south through the intersection, Casey said.

The officer driving the Explorer, Atia Mohamed Shamseldin, 24, was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries. The passenger, Matthew Lee Wendell, 21, an HPD applicant, was taken by EMS to Catawba Valley Medical Center with minor injuries.

The driver of the Odyssey, Cynthia Nicole Lail, 38, of Hickory, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her son, Michael Lail, 12, of Hickory, was taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Brenner Children's Hospital by EMS, where he died Sept. 10 from his injuries, Casey said.

The driver of the motorcycle fled the scene and is wanted by police.

The Hickory Police Department placed Shamseldin on administrative leave pending the outcome of an administrative investigation, Hart said.