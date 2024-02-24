Motorcyclists ride through south Montgomery to raise awareness about violence

Dozens of motorcycles roared through south Montgomery on Saturday to raise awareness about violence in the city.

Bridgett Bell, Courtney Matthews and Latonya Donaldson organized the event to reaction to the rise in the youth violence in Montgomery. The last such ride happened nine years ago, but the organizers said they plan to make it a yearly event.

“It’s just a start," Matthews said.

Community activist Cubie Hayes said the event felt especially important to her this time while her son is in the ICU after his roommate found him nearly unconscious. Hayes said she does not know what happened to him, but violence is a possibility.

Motorcycle riders gather for Saturday's event to raise awareness about violence in the city.

“I pray my work is not in vain," Hayes said.

Elected officials and representatives from the Office of Violence Prevention attended the event. Ro Tyus Hollyfield, with the office, said that the city is losing too many young people to violence.

Rep. Anthony Daniels lost a brother to gun violence. “So this is personal for me," Daniels said.

Daniels said he is pushing for laws to protect Alabamians. He said he fought against the law that allows people to carry firearms without permits. Law enforcement and Mayor Steven Reed have linked the law to a rise in violence in the city.

“I love you, and I look forward to working with you," Daniels said.

Nakesha Armstrong, one of the riders, said her husband was murdered in 2008. Since then, she said she's been raising her children by herself.

She said the community has been so important in helping her through the process.

Judge Monet Gaines speaks to the people gathered for Saturday's event to raise awareness about violence in the city.

