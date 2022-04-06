Motorcyclists who tried to outrun cops sentenced on meth possession

Apr. 6—MACON — Two co-defendants with criminal histories who attempted to outrun deputies during an evening high-speed motorcycle chase with nearly three kilograms of methamphetamine in their possession — resulting in injuries to three law enforcement officers — have been sentenced to federal prison for distribution.

John Terrell Johnson, 34, of Jackson, was sentenced to serve 276 months in prison to be followed by four years of supervised release after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, and Tosha Danielle Kidd, 31, of Conyers was sentenced to serve 222 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after she previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. District Judge Tilman "Tripp" Self presided over the sentencing hearings. There is no parole in the federal system.

"The actions of both defendants in this case recklessly endangered the public and could have cost lives, including their own," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Repeat offenders who distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in our communities face the possibility of federal prosecution for their continued criminal activities."

"We appreciate the strong relationship we have with the U.S. Attorney's Office as we work together to make our community safer," Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

According to court documents, on Dec. 12, 2020, at nearly 9 p.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies noticed a motorcycle speeding southbound on Interstate 75 near Forsyth. The motorcycle was driven by Johnson, with Kidd riding as the passenger and carrying a camouflage backpack. The pair fled when officers attempted to pull them over, reaching speeds of up to 150 mph while weaving through traffic and using the emergency shoulder to pass other motorists. Eventually, with the help of a civilian motorist, law enforcement blocked Johnson's motorcycle and brought it to a halt on the side of I-75.

Several law enforcement officers from Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Patrol, focused on subduing Johnson and Kidd, were injured when a roadside collision occurred. At least two patrol cars were totaled. Kidd seized the opportunity for escape and fled on foot. As she ran, she dumped the camouflage backpack.

Kidd was eventually taken into custody near the site where Johnson's motorcycle had been stopped, and the backpack was recovered. The backpack contained nearly three kilograms of 99% pure methamphetamine. Johnson, a convicted felon, was illegally carrying a stolen handgun in his pocket and $1,075 in cash. Two deputies struck by a car in the line of duty sustained physical injuries requiring treatment at the hospital. One trooper also sustained physical injuries and was transported and treated at the hospital.

A few months prior to this incident, Johnson was arrested under similar circumstances. On Sept. 29, 2020, Monroe County Sheriff's deputies spotted Johnson speeding on a motorcycle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop; Johnson fled from officers. Deputies were able to bring Johnson to a stop and found a 9mm semi-automatic pistol secured to his shoulder holster plus 11.944 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale and two smoking devices in a bag clipped to the motorcycle's handlebars.

Johnson told officers he was a convicted felon who had been selling drugs for a long period of time and had bought numerous guns during that time. Johnson also admitted that fleeing from pursuing officers is "just what you do" when possessing drugs. Johnson has two prior felony convictions in Newton County and Butts County. Kidd was on probation for a state offense when she was taken into custody in this case.

The case was investigated by the DEA with the assistance of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joy Odom prosecuted the case for the government.