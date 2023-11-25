Motorhome fire nearly burns down Herriman house

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4) — A Herriman house ended up in a blaze early Saturday morning after a motorhome at the side of the house caught fire, according to the Unified Fire Authority.

On Nov. 25, at around 2:50 a.m., a house fire was reported on Placid Rose Dr. in Herriman.

Officials said a motorhome adjacent to the house caught fire, and the fire then spread to the house.

“Fire ran up to the attic and burned off a portion of the roof,” Unified Fire officials said.

Fire crews reportedly made an aggressive offensive attack and were able to save the home from a total loss.

Two dogs and one fish were rescued from the fire, and no fire personnel or civilians were injured. Officials said one cat is currently unaccounted for.

Crews were on scene cooling hotspots as well as conducting overhaul efforts at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning, officials said.

Fire personnel have since left the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

