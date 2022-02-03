Which Of These Classic Dream Trucks Would You Pick?

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

These work trucks of a bygone era are restored to perfection – and unlikely to carry heavy loads any time soon.

We enjoy seeing these former beasts of burden restored to perfection. Classic pickup trucks like these built the country back up after World War II, and they're an unmistakable part of the American landscape.

Check out these rad rear engine cars here.

We'll get started with perhaps the biggest icon of them all, the second generation Ford F-Series. If you were to ask someone to picture a classic pickup truck, this is what most people would see when they closed their eyes.

This 1954 Ford F-100 was completely restored in 2017. The truck looks perfectly stock, but its Y-block V8 was treated to a few era-appropriate speed parts. We definitely approve – vintage speed equipment is way cool.

We'd really like the color. Apparently, it's a stock Ford shade called Sea Haze Green. This subdued shade of seafoam may be our favorite factory color for these trucks.

Classic Chevy pickups are equally well-known – and well-loved. This 1948 Chevrolet 3100 Thriftmaster is a prime example of (arguably) the most famous classic Chevy pickup shape.

Like the Ford above, it was recently treated to a painstaking restoration. Since the work was completed, this truck has been driven less than 3,000 miles.

It's a safe bet to say that this truck's working days are over. We're sure that it earned its keep when it was new. It's stood the test of time, and it's earned its cushy retirement.

Now, we're going to look at something a little bit newer. This beautiful, two-tone 1959 Dodge D100 Sweptside is gorgeous to behold.

The unique styling of this truck is immediately eye-catching. If there ever was a time for tailfins on a truck, it was the late 1950s.

According to the add, fewer than 100 of these trucks were built. Only around 30 or so are believed to exist today.

This mat not be the classic pickup we dreamed of owning as a kid. However, it's certainly high up on our list now.

Story continues

The last truck on our list is a classic Studebaker, specifically a 1961 Champ pickup. The brand may be long gone, but the styling of the Champ pickup has endured in the hearts of truck fans.

This truck was recently restored as well, and it certainly looks the part. In fact, it may be the best looking Champ we've ever laid eyes on.

We'd be proud to call this truck ours. While it's by far the least expensive truck on our list, it's still a great truck that we'd be proud to call our own.

ClassicAndCollectorCars.com would like to thank American Collectors Insurance for their continued support of the collector car hobby. As the highest customer-rated classic car insurance company in the industry, American Collectors Insurance provides innovative insurance products tailored to the unique needs of fellow Collectors.



Since 1976, American Collectors Insurance has specialized in protecting the passion of Collector enthusiasts of all types, including American muscle cars, antique/classic cars, hot rods, resto-mods, vintage cars, classic motorcycles and specialty collectibles including automobilia.



To see how much you can save on an Agreed Value insurance policy that will properly Protect Your Passion™, request a free classic car insurance quote online in seconds at AmericanCollectors.com.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.