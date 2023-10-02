Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win This Classic Mustang and Pickup Sweepstakes

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

You can win both!

As the Ford Mustang approaches its 60th anniversary on April 17, 2024, a grand celebration is underway, offering enthusiasts a chance to own a piece of automotive history. The Show & Tow Dream Giveaway, organized to mark this iconic milestone, brings more joy than a simple slice of birthday cake, promising the winner a pristine, fully restored 1966 Ford Mustang, a modern, custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 Truck, and the ultimate car trailer from Futura Trailers.

The classic prize is a meticulously restored, special-ordered 1966 Mustang, a one-owner gem radiating in vibrant Candy Apple Red paint complemented by a stylish Parchment with a Burgundy interior. It's a true reflection of elegance and power, boasting features like V-8 power, a factory four-speed, and factory air conditioning, making it even more alluring than the day it rolled off the showroom floor.

To complement this classic beauty, the giveaway also features a robust and versatile 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 Truck. Enveloped in a Race Red exterior and a sleek black interior, this “Built Ford Tough” ninth-generation F-150 offers a 400-horsepower 5.0L V-8 engine and a 10-speed automatic with tow mode, adding a modern twist to the grand prize. It also flaunts an STX appearance package, a Class IV trailer hitch, and a bespoke red/black leather interior by Katzkin, emphasizing its aesthetic appeal and functionality.

Ensuring the classic Mustang travels in style, the winner will also receive a Futura Trailers Super Sport lowering trailer. This 16.5-foot open-bed trailer, specifically designed with classic muscle cars in mind, offers convenience and security, making it an essential companion for anyone looking to showcase their prized possession.

With the 60-year milestone of the Ford Mustang around the corner, what better way to celebrate than to have the opportunity to house both a modern and a classic Ford, coupled with a top-notch trailer in your garage? The convergence of classic elegance and modern innovation in this giveaway is sure to send every car enthusiast’s heart racing and become a monumental tribute to the enduring legacy of the Mustang.

Participating in this extraordinary giveaway is also a contribution to a noble cause. The donations received play a crucial role in supporting veterans' and children’s charities. Thus, every entry is a step towards making a significant difference in the lives of many.

In conclusion, the Show & Tow Dream Giveaway presents a unique opportunity to celebrate 60 years of the Ford Mustang. This blend of a fully restored 1966 Mustang, a custom 2023 Ford F-150 4x4 Truck, and a convenient Futura Trailer serves as a grand homage to the enduring and evolving legacy of the Mustang. Don’t miss out on this chance to be a part of history, contribute to worthwhile causes, and potentially become the proud owner of these incredible automotive masterpieces!

