Motorious Readers Get Double Entries To Win A Corvette or Classic Chevelle

Chevy lovers need to get in on this!

Do you admire the work of Chevrolet over the years? Are you a fan of all Chevys, old and new? Two of the most popular models to ever come out of the Chevy factory are the Chevy Chevelle and Chevy Corvette. These cars have gotten extremely rare and extremely expensive on the collector market, because everyone wants them! Thanks to Dream Giveaway, Motorious readers are getting several opportunities to donate to win one of these amazing collectible Chevy cars.

2023 Chevy Corvette with the 70th Anniversary Edition Package

The the 70th Anniversary Edition Package Corvette is an instant collectible, and kind of the modern collector car. It has the 3LT equipment group, and is powered by a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is backed by an 8-speed dual clutch automatic transmission. See it here.

1965 Chevy Corvette

Powered by a highly desirable L78 V8 396 cubic inch Turbo Jet engine that makes 425-horsepower, this 4-speed manual car is a blast to drive. It features Rally Red lacquer paint, knock-off wheels, and chrome accents. See it here.

1969 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport

This Tuxedo Black painted Chevy Chevelle is a true Super Sport. It is powered by a rebuilt 396 cubic inch engine, which is rated a 325 horsepower. See it here.

