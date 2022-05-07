Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This Dodge Charger

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

If your dream car is a Dodge Charger, it’s time to get your entries to win!

When you see an old school Dodge Charger cruising down the road, do you wish you had it in your garage? Then when you find yourself browsing for one, you discover it’s nearly impossible to find one in decent shape, and even harder to find an affordable one? If all this sounds too familiar, you’re in luck. Motorious readers are getting double the entires to win the holy grail of classic Mopar, the 1969 Dodge Charger 500.

This concours-restored 1969 Charger 500 is one of only 392 (what a great number) ever built, and is owned by NASCAR legend Ray Evernham. Of the very few that exist, the ones that come up for sale are well into the six figure range. But this 1969 Dodge Charger can be yours for a small donation, and you’ll get even more entries as a Motorious reader when you follow this link.

Powering this beauty is a E86 440 cubic inch 4-barrel V8 (high performance) that makes 375 horsepower. Backing the massive engine is a D21 4-speed manual transmission that feeds into a A33 Track Pak with 3.54 ratio. It also has power brakes, a center console, tinted windshield, tach, and much more. The restoration is well-documented when the no-expense-spared frame-off restoration was completed. Don’t wait to get entered for your chance to win this 1969 Dodge Charger, this is one of the finest examples you’re ever going to find!

