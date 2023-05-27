Motorist accused of drunkenly crashing into cyclists takes plea deal

May 27—A Columbia Falls motorist arrested after allegedly drunkenly colliding with a family of cyclists last summer has struck a plea deal with prosecutors.

Prosecutors brought Kenneth Malcolm Stevenson, 34, up on one count of felony negligent vehicular assault following the Aug. 21, 2022 collision on Seventh Avenue East North in Kalispell. Although he pleaded not guilty at his September arraignment in Flathead County District Court, Stevenson agreed to change his plea in a deal inked last week.

Under the terms of the agreement, prosecutors will recommend Stevenson receive a 10-year sentence with the state Department of Corrections with five years suspended.

Judge Dan Wilson set a change of plea hearing on July 6.

Stevenson allegedly seriously injured one man — and subsequently struck a Jeep — after trying to pass a group of cyclists in his Ford F-350 pickup truck. Responding Kalispell Police officers reported that Stevenson sported slurred speech and watery, bloodshot eyes. He also allegedly smelled of an alcoholic beverage and needed the help of officers to stand upright.

Stevenson was driving shoeless at the time, court documents said.

The 34-year-old admitted to drinking at an area bar earlier in the evening and eventually consented to a blood draw, according to court documents.

