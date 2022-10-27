Motorist accused of pulling out shotgun pleads no contest

Oct. 27—A Kalispell man accused of pulling a shotgun on another motorist in September pleaded no contest to a felony criminal endangerment charge on Oct. 19.

Robert Allen Ellis, 65, initially pleaded not guilty in Flathead County District Court to an assault with a weapon charge. He reached a deal with prosecutors in mid-October that will see him potentially receive a deferred sentence in exchange for the no contest plea.

Deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrested Ellis after a fellow motorist told authorities that a man leveled a shotgun at him in the parking lot of a Kalispell fast food restaurant, according to court documents. An alleged bout of road rage on Helena Flats Road preceded the incident.

According to court documents, a man later identified as Ellis followed the motorist to the fast food joint, hopped out of his vehicle and grabbed a shotgun before aiming it at the victim. He allegedly told the other driver to "go back to where he came from" before returning to his pickup and driving off.

A witness corroborated parts of the victim's story and turned over a license plate number to authorities, who tracked the vehicle down to a home in Kalispell. Before arresting Ellis, deputies spotted a shotgun inside his parked truck.

Ellis allegedly told deputies that the victim nearly ran him off the road and he grabbed a shotgun during the confrontation out of concern the other motorist was going to "get tough."

As per the terms of the plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend Ellis receive a deferred three-year sentence. He will need to undergo a mental health evaluation and follow any recommendations.

Judge Amy Eddy accepted Ellis' new plea, found him guilty and set sentencing for Dec. 1.

