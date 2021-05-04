Motorist allegedly rams K-9 unit, leads police on Minnehaha chase

May 4—A motorist led Clark County Sheriff's Office deputies on a chase through the Minnehaha neighborhood on Monday evening.

Deputies initiated a traffic stop at Northeast 60th Avenue and Saint John's Road at 8:10 p.m. on a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on St. Johns Road just after it had nearly cased a head-on collision, according to a statement from the Clark County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said the driver provided a name that was later determined to be fabricated and fled in his vehicle, a white Ford F450 box truck towing a cargo trailer.

"Believing the driver was impaired, deputies initiated a pursuit," the statement said. "The suspect was driving recklessly and in the wrong direction of travel as he tried to evade pursuing deputies. Several motorists had to avoid being struck by the suspect. A responding deputy was almost rammed by the suspect at Northeast 60th Street and St. Johns Road. The deputy was forced off the roadway and collided with a utility pole. The deputy was not injured."

The pursuit continued into the East Minnehaha neighborhood, where the suspect rammed another deputy head-on. This deputy sustained a minor injury. Near the intersection of Northeast 54th Street and 40th Avenue, deputies were able to force the suspect off the roadway. The truck crashed through a chain-link fence and came to a rest in a residential yard.

The driver, identified to be 33-year-old Travis Streeter of Bonney Lake, was arrested. The truck and trailer he was driving were found to be stolen. Streeter did not have any apparent injuries.

Streeter was booked into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of first degree assault, possession of a stolen vehicle, attempt to elude, reckless driving, reckless endangerment and driving with a suspended license.