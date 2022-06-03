Motorist believed intoxicated strikes pedestrian on 70 E.

Jun. 2—A Cumberland County man struck by the driver of an SUV Saturday will recover from his injuries. The man identified as the motorist faces three charges including vehicular assault.

Chandler Duane Vannatter, 24, Highland Lane, in addition to the felony vehicular assault charge, also faces charges of driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while intoxicated.

The incident occurred on Hwy. 70 E. Saturday around 1 a.m., just outside the city limits of Crossville, according to Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Cpl. Mitchell Ward's report.

Ward wrote that he spotted the SUV traveling east in the west lane of the state road and turned around at Castleman Lane to catch up with the driver.

He was able to get behind the driver in the 2100 block of Hwy. 70 E. when the vehicle struck the pedestrian.

The walker, identified as Brandon Norris, no age or address available, suffered arm injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room for treatment of his injuries.

While taking inventory of the SUV prior to it being towed, two handguns were recovered, leading to the weapons charge.

Vannatter was placed under $22,500 bond with a future appearance in General Sessions Court pending.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com