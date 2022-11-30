Motorist brought up on multiple felony counts after allegedly brandishing rifle

Nov. 30—A motorist who allegedly threatened fellow travelers with a rifle on U.S. 2 on Nov. 25 now faces two counts of assault with a weapon in Flathead County District Court.

Herbert Hale Brown, 64, was released from the county jail on Nov. 28 after initially being held with bail set at $35,000. He is expected in court Dec. 8 for his arraignment before Judge Dan Wilson.

According to court documents, a husband and wife traveling westbound along the thoroughfare on the day after Thanksgiving told dispatchers that another driver pointed a weapon at them. They had earlier attempted to pass the vehicle prior, but dropped back in the face of oncoming traffic, court documents said.

After returning to their travel lane, they saw the driver of the vehicle in front of them heft a rifle with one hand, according to court documents. Shortly thereafter, the motorist allegedly lifted the rifle up again, this time pointing it at the married couple.

While the couple gave their version to authorities, the other driver — identified as Brown — told dispatchers that he had brandished his rifle at a vehicle following him, court documents said.

When deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office later met with Brown they found him uncooperative, refusing to acknowledge his rights, court documents said. He instead called his children, told them he did "something stupid" and admitted to brandishing the rifle, according to court documents.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

