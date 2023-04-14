Motorist charged in fatal crash on I-85

Apr. 14—ARCHDALE — A motorist from Baltimore has been arrested and charged in a wreck earlier this month on Interstate 85 that killed a Winston-Salem man.

Rigoberto Martin, 39, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle and reckless driving to endanger, the Archdale Police Department said.

Martin was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup about 1:15 a.m. April 2 in the southbound lanes of I-85 near the Main Street exit when he drove off the side of the road and smashed into the rear of a 2009 Mazda parked on the shoulder of the road, police said. The impact caused both vehicles to continue off the road and down a small bank before coming to rest at the woodline.

The Mazda's driver, Alfonso Candela, 49, died in the wreck.

Martin turned himself in on Thursday at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center in Winston-Salem. A magistrate released Martin on a written promise to appear in court, according to police.