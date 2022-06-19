Motorist charged with Friday night death of cyclist in Tupelo

Jun. 19—TUPELO — The driver of an SUV has been charged after he allegedly struck and killed a cyclist on Briar Ridge Road Friday night.

Tupelo police responded around 9 p.m. June 17 and found a gravely injured adult male. The victim was carried to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses on the scene told police that a champagne Chevy Tahoe struck the man, who was either riding or pushing the bicycle. The Tahoe then fled the scene.

Tupelo police spokesman Major Chuck McDougald said the suspected driver, Timothy J. Best, 58, turned himself in to Tupelo police officers at the Lee County Sheriff's Office around 10:15 the same night. He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. That charge could be upgraded when presented to the grand jury.

During his initial court appearance Saturday, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $100,000. He remained in the Lee County Adult Jail Sunday morning.

The identity of the victim has not yet been determined. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the body will be sent tot he State Medical Examiner's Office in Pearl to assist in the identification process.

This case is still under investigation with additional charges possible. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact TPD at 662-841-6491, tpdrecords@tupeloms.gov or Crimestoppers at 1-800-773-TIPS.

