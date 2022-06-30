Motorist drives through Wells Fargo bank lobby to the front counter, Florida cops say

A Florida Wells Fargo branch had to close early when a motorist turned the lobby into a drive-thru, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Video shows the car crashed through the building’s plate glass double doors, crossed the lobby and stopped directly in front of a teller’s window.

It happened Wednesday, June 29, at the Wells Fargo on McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Fort Myers is about 125 miles southeast of Tampa.

No patrons or staff were hit by the car or hurt by flying debris. However, “significant damage” was done to the building, which no longer has front doors.

The vehicle was removed from the lobby with a tow truck, officials said.

Investigators have classified the crash as an accident, but haven’t released the driver’s explanation or if the person was at the bank to conduct business.

Two traffic citations were issued to the driver, the sheriff’s office said.

