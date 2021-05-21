Motorist flees traffic stop; charged with meth

May 20—A Morgan County man was arrested May 7 after fleeing from a traffic stop for having a switched tag and later charged with felony possession of methamphetamine.

Stern Able Stevens, 20, 519 S. Kingston St., Wartburg,is charged with possession of meth, felony evading arrest with a vehicle and driving on a suspended license.

Deputy Bobby Moore wrote in his report he was patrolling in the Airport Rd. community of Westel around 10:30 a.m. when a Saturn car passed him. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered to a Kia Sportage.

Moore said he tried to stop the motorist who fled from Airport Rd. to I-40 where he reached speeds over 100 mph traveling west. The Saturn exited I-40 at the Westel Rd. exit and drove through the parking lot of Teri's Market as Deputy Sgt. James Scott arrived.

The two deputies boxed the vehicle in the parking lot, forcing it to a stop.

Sterns was taken into custody without further incident and during a safety sweep of the vehicle, deputies found a set of digital scales and other paraphernalia. Also recovered was a syringe containing meth.

A passenger in the vehicle was deemed to be under the influence of Suboxone and was arrested for public intoxication.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com