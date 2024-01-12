Motorist injured in possible shooting on 405 Freeway
Officers responding to an injured motorist on the 405 Freeway found a bullet hole in the vehicle prompting a shooting investigation in Sherman Oaks Friday morning.
Officers responding to an injured motorist on the 405 Freeway found a bullet hole in the vehicle prompting a shooting investigation in Sherman Oaks Friday morning.
Wall Street lenders kicked off fourth-quarter earnings, seen as a crucial chance for stocks to shake off the losses built in the year so far.
The Australian cartoon is back with new episodes — minus a scene that was reedited after outcry last year.
The largest lender in the US earned $49 billion in 2023, the most ever in the history of American banking
The AI industry's case for permissive copyright interpretations relies on the inevitability of their disruptions.
JPMorgan distanced itself from all rivals in 2023 with what is expected to be its biggest annual profit ever. It will be challenged to top that in 2024.
Hyundai's India subsidiary has fixed a bug that exposed its customers' personal information in the South Asian market. TechCrunch reviewed a portion of the exposed data that included the registered owner name, mailing address, email address, and phone number of Hyundai Motor India customers who have serviced their vehicles at any of the company's authorized service stations across India. In a phone conversation on Thursday, Hyundai Motor India spokesperson Siddhartha P. Saikia said the company would provide a statement.
The Cubs filled a big need, and the Dodgers addressed their 40-man roster crunch.
We rounded up the weirdest stuff we saw at CES 2024 this year.
Consumer Reports polled its members to find the list of least satisfying vehicles to own, and the Infiniti QX50 took the "top" spot.
This No. 1 bestselling invention has more than 48,000 shoppers raving about its clutter-clearing virtues.
Save space and juice up three devices at once with this nifty power station.
The U.K.'s competition authority has fleshed out new details of how it plans to wield long anticipated powers, incoming under a reform bill that's still in front of parliament, to proactively regulate digital giants with so-called strategic market status (SMS) -- saying today that, in the first year of the regime coming into force, it expects to undertake 3-4 investigations of tech giants to determine if they meet the bar. Of course the regulator isn't naming any names as yet but it's a fair guess that Apple and Google (aka Alphabet) will be towards the top of this investigation list. Tech giants that end up being subject to the U.K.'s special abuse regime can expect to face interventions that prevent them from preferencing their own products, the CMA also confirmed today.
Hertz is selling 20,000 EVs and using some of the proceeds to buy gas-powered vehicles. The company cited demand concerns and higher expenses linked to EV repairs for the decision.
Snapchat is introducing new parental controls that will allow parents to restrict their teens from interacting with the app's AI chatbot. The changes will also allow parents to view their teens' privacy settings, and get easier access to Family Center, which is the app's dedicated place for parental controls. Parents can now restrict My AI, Snapchat's AI-powered chatbot, from responding to chats from their teen.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a key step Thursday that may help avert a partial government shutdown next Friday.
The biggest news stories this morning: The gadgets from CES 2024 that you can buy right now, ‘Teach’ your dog to ‘play’ this ‘piano’, What to expect from Samsung Unpacked 2024.
With Amazon's bestselling pillows and a duvet cover from Oprah's favorite bedding brand, I'll be hibernating all winter.
Civil liberties advocates have long argued that "geofence" search warrants are unconstitutional for their ability to ensnare entirely innocent people who were nearby at the time a crime was committed. Attorneys at the ACLU of Northern California found what they called an "alarming error" in a geofence warrant application that "resulted in a warrant stretching nearly two miles across San Francisco." The error, likely caused by a typo, allowed the requesting law enforcement agency to capture information on anyone who entered the stretch of San Francisco erroneously marked on the search warrant.
U.S. software giant Ivanti has confirmed that hackers are exploiting two critical-rated vulnerabilities affecting its widely-used corporate VPN appliance, but said that patches won’t be available until the end of the month. Ivanti said the two vulnerabilities — tracked as CVE-2023-46805 and CVE-2024-21887 — were found in its Ivanti Connect Secure software. Formerly known as Pulse Connect Secure, this is a remote access VPN solution that enables remote and mobile users to access corporate resources over the internet.
Our 2024 mega photo gallery for CES where we show you all the automotive reveals from the Las Vegas tech show.