Motorist involved in deadly wreck sentenced to state prison

Jul. 20—The Missoula man convicted of vehicular homicide for killing his passenger in a drunken wreck near Martin City last summer received a partially suspended sentence in Flathead County District Court earlier this month.

Judge Robert Allison gave Bradley Keith Burgess, 38, 25 years in the Montana State Prison with 10 years suspended during his July 13 sentencing. Burgess received credit for 317 days of time served and ordered to pay $11,900 in restitution.

Allison also recommended he undergo alcohol treatment while behind bars.

Burgess initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but struck a deal with prosecutors in early May. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors agreed to ask for no more than 25 years behind bars with 10 years suspended.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers responding to the site of the Aug. 29 wreck on South Fork road described Burgess as exhibiting slurred speech and red, bloodshot eyes, court documents said. Although allegedly admitting drinking alcohol that night, Burgess refused a blood test. Authorities later secured a warrant for a blood sample.

Investigators determined that Burgess lost control of the pickup while traveling southbound on South Fork Road, according to court documents. The truck went off the shoulder and rolled down the embankment, ejecting its passenger, identified as Nicole Casaulong, court documents said.

Casaulong was fatally injured after the truck rolled over her, according to court documents.

