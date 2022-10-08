Motorist in Janesville shooting pleads guilty to drive-by charge

Oct. 8—WASECA — One of the two suspects in a July shooting in Janesville pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting a drive-by Friday.

William Cornelius Terrel Peavy, 31, of Waseca, was driving the vehicle at the time of the downtown shooting, which reportedly left a man paralyzed below the waist. Peavy had two other felony charges, one for attempted murder and one for assault causing great bodily harm, dismissed as part of his plea in Waseca County District Court.

Waseca County Attorney Rachel Cornelius declined to comment on Peavy's plea until after his sentencing hearing on Nov. 28. Investigators and prosecutors haven't publicly stated what motives there might've been behind the shooting.

The incident occurred near the corner of First and Main streets outside Janesville State Bank. One worker downtown said the gunfire sounded like a drumroll, and bullet casings and broken glass littered the intersection afterward.

Peavy's alleged passenger in his vehicle, Devonte Bernard Phillips, 27, of Mankato, still faces attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting charges in Waseca County.

Witnesses reportedly saw Phillips fire at the other car multiple times. Peavy and Phillips then fled east on Old Highway 14, where they were detained shortly afterward, according to a criminal complaint.

Phillips has a court hearing scheduled for Nov. 10.

