Motorist killed in head-on collision in Columbus, Minn., Anoka County sheriff says

Anoka County authorities say a motorist was killed in a head-on collision Saturday afternoon in Columbus, Minn.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman was killed when her northbound SUV crossed into the southbound lane of Lake Drive Northeast shortly before 2 p.m. The woman’s SUV collided with a southbound SUV driven by a man.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene near the intersection with 141st Avenue Northeast. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash is being investigated by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victims weren’t immediately identified.

