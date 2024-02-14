Motorist who killed Pueblo man in June 2023 wreck pleads guilty to vehicular homicide

A Pueblo man has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide in the death of 55-year-old Jonathan Weinell.

In a plea deal made with 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner, Danny Espinoza pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular homicide. In exchange, all other charges were dropped.

Espinoza was originally charged with vehicular homicide along with driving under the influence, careless driving causing death, and failure to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

The agreement states that the defendant will serve a term of between four and 10 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections, with the exact sentence at the discretion of the court, plus three years of parole.

Espinoza will also be required to pay restitution to the family of the victim.

The charges against Espinoza stemmed from an incident on June 13, 2023. At approximately 4:10 p.m., Pueblo police received a call about a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Broadway and Routt avenues.

A video played during a preliminary hearing showed Espinoza driving the Jeep in the 200 block of Broadway Avenue and traveling in the eastbound lanes before crossing the broken line into westbound traffic, striking a Toyota Tundra that was parked on the street and finally striking Weinell's Prius, which was also parked. While hitting the Prius, the Jeep struck Weinell, who appeared to be trying to get something from the vehicle.

Weinell was thrown into the air and came down on the hood of the Prius before landing next to it.

During the preliminary hearing, Cpl. Steven Vaughn testified that witnesses told him Espinoza attempted to leave the scene of the wreck but was chased down and compelled to come back to the scene.

Witnesses told Vaughn that Espinoza "realized he was outnumbered" and that "physical force was not required" to bring Espinoza back to the scene, Vaughn testified.

Espinoza also showed signs of intoxication, according to police, and a blood draw also showed significant impairment.

Espinoza is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Allison P. Ernst on March 21.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on X, formally known as Twitter, @jayreutter1. Support local news, subscribe to The Pueblo Chieftain atsubscribe.chieftain.com.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo man pleads guilty in 2023 vehicular homicide of Jonathan Weinell